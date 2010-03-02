OUT NOW ON VIMEO!*
*Available in 185 countries, coming soon in: Canada, Chile, Croatia, Germany, Mexico, Netherlands, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain and The United States.
LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST
Episode with Chris Smalls
Episode with Rutger Bregman
Episode with Matthew Caruana Galizia
Episode about Breaking Social
Our Podcast PUSHBACK TALKS is between filmmaker Fredrik Gertten and Leilani Farha, the former UN Special Rapporteur on the right to housing.
In these three episodes above characters of Breaking Social join them as guests.
Finsta
Meet the Swedish artist and the designer of BREAKING SOCIAL poster
Photo: Vasiliy Kudryavtsev
CAN WE AFFORD THE RICH?
We live in an upside-down economy.
Those who contribute the most, receive the least.
And those who gain the most, give back nothing.
Breaking Social is a documentary by award-winning Fredrik Gertten. It explores global patterns of kleptocracy and extractivism, weaving threads between global uprisings, shared anger and courageous action.
Let’s change the conversation.