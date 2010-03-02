OUT NOW ON VIMEO!*

*Available in 185 countries, coming soon in: Canada, Chile, Croatia, Germany, Mexico, Netherlands, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain and The United States.

LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST

LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST

Episode with Chris Smalls

Episode with Rutger Bregman

Episode with Matthew Caruana Galizia

Episode about Breaking Social

Our Podcast PUSHBACK TALKS is between filmmaker Fredrik Gertten and Leilani Farha, the former UN Special Rapporteur on the right to housing.

In these three episodes above characters of Breaking Social join them as guests.

Finsta

Meet the Swedish artist and the designer of BREAKING SOCIAL poster

Photo: Vasiliy Kudryavtsev

CAN WE AFFORD THE RICH?

We live in an upside-down economy.
Those who contribute the most, receive the least.
And those who gain the most, give back nothing.

Breaking Social is a documentary by award-winning Fredrik Gertten. It explores global patterns of kleptocracy and extractivism, weaving threads between global uprisings, shared anger and courageous action.

Let’s change the conversation.

OUR KICKSTARTER WAS SUCCESSFUL!

THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO DONATED!

DID YOU MISS OUR CAMPAIGN? YOU CAN STILL DONATE!

Superrich

Meritocracy

Extractivism

Hope

Uprising

Superrich Meritocracy Extractivism Hope Uprising

Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

Breaking Social is an invitation to a conversation.

What happens when we break the social contract that’s already been broken by those in power?

Breaking Social is about reimagining the building blocks of our societies. It’s about daring to speak up and listen to frontline voices already fighting against global patterns of injustice and corruption.